JORGE'S HEROES: Soros, Bono & Bill Gates

From the Editor's Desk, Michael Matt discusses the Slap Heard Round the World. Michael suggests it was part of the pattern we've seen in this pontificate from the beginning--the papal scoldings, the insults, the angry refusal to answer his critics. Francis has got issues. Next up, Michael takes an in-depth look at Francis' weird partnership with U2 front man, Bono, who appears in this video with George Soros. Did you know that Bono was the voice of the Vatican's Laudato Si promotional video? Plus, the "Catholic" Melinda Gates discusses how she reconciles her fanatical promotion of contraception with her "Catholic" Faith. Michael comments on this poster girl for Catholics of the Church of Vatican II. Just in time for the New Year, Neo-Catholic luminary George Weigel tells us all which websites are okay for us to visit in 2020. Think he included RemnantNewspaper.com? And, finally, Michael discusses Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's historic December 19th letter of resistance against Francis. Calling it the "greatest statement of counterrevolution since Archbishop Lefebvre," Michael says this courageous bishop--who accuses Francis of heresy, calls the New Mass "disastrous" and castigates Vatican II as the Church's French Revolution--may well be the new John Fisher.