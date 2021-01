Spotlight Geno Capone January 11, 2021 Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Geno Capone. The two discuss Mr. Capone's book "God Matters in Everyday Life." More

Spotlight Geno Capone January 11, 2021



Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Geno Capone. The two discuss Mr. Capone's book "God Matters in Everyday Life."