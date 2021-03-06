More Americans Hearing “You’re hired!” But WH Says Still a Long Way to Go | EWTN News Nightly Despite a positive jobs report, and heavy criticism from Republicans, White House Press Secretary Jen … More





Despite a positive jobs report, and heavy criticism from Republicans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in the press briefing room Friday afternoon, "Congress must pass the American Rescue Plan now so we can get Americans back to work…" Employers added 379,000 jobs February. That's a lot better than experts were predicting. Psaki said 4 million Americans have been unemployed for longer than 6 months. But the ARP, which is now in the Senate, would add nearly 2 trillion dollars to the nation's debt load. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.