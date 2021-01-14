Dr. Christina Francis Discusses Supreme Court Case: Women Must Obtain Abortion Pill In-Person The Supreme Court has reinstated the Food and Drug Administration's requirement that women obtain an … More





The Supreme Court has reinstated the Food and Drug Administration's requirement that women obtain an abortion pill from a doctor in person. A federal judge had suspended the rule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to a lawsuit from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and pro-abortion groups. The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent. Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the majority wrote in part, "The question before us is not whether the requirements for dispensing mifepristone impose an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion as a general matter. The question instead is whether the district court properly ordered the FDA to lift those established requirements because of the court's own evaluation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic." Chair of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Associate Scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, Dr. Christina Francis, joins to share her reaction to this ruling and its significance. Since 2000, the FDA has required that the abortion pill be dispensed and administered in-person. Dr. Francis talks about why that is the suggested protocol and why it is necessary for women to be monitored while taking these drugs. The doctor explains whether the ruling is final or if it could change once the Biden Administration is in place.