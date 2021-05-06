North Carolina Advances a Proposal to Make Down Syndrome Based Abortions Illegal | EWTN News Nightly Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have advanced a proposal to make it illegal to perform an … More





Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have advanced a proposal to make it illegal to perform an abortion based on a diagnosis of down syndrome. Pro-abortion groups say the measure interferes with a woman's right to end her pregnancy. A handful of states have passed similar laws regarding down syndrome diagnosis, and many of those plans are facing legal challenges. The proposal in North Carolina is one of several pro-life measures being considered on the state level. One study says proposals to protect the unborn have been introduced in 46 states. Host and Managing Editor of Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share what her impression is of this North Carolina bill and of the larger trend of pro-life activism and success at the state level. Hadro explains why it is so important considering the pro-abortion stance coming from the Biden administration. She shares what role pro-life governors are playing in leading this legislation. On another note, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone's pastoral letter says Catholics who support abortion should not present themselves for Holy Communion. Hadro discusses whether she suspects we will continue to see similar actions from more bishops.