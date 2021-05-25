Explaining the Faith - Understanding The Trinity? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he discusses the Trinity and the unfathomable depth of the relationship between the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Support … More





Join Fr. Chris Alar as he discusses the Trinity and the unfathomable depth of the relationship between the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.



Support Our Ministries: Explaining the Faith - Understanding The Trinity?Join Fr. Chris Alar as he discusses the Trinity and the unfathomable depth of the relationship between the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.Support Our Ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT