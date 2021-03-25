276. Even God want statues

There are two crafted cherubim shading the Ark of the Covenant. God himself asks Moses to melt metal, form cherubim and install them on the Ark of the Covenant.The Ark of the Covenant will be carried in the desert by priests:Make two cherubim of beaten gold for the two ends of the propitiatory,fastening them so that one cherub springs direct from each end. The cherubim shall have their wings spread out above, covering the propitiatory with them; they shall be turned toward each other, but with their faces looking toward the propitiatory. There I will meet you and there, from above the propitiatory, between the two cherubim on the ark of the commandments, I will tell you all the commands that I wish you to give the Israelites. Exodus, chapter 25, verses 18 to 20 and 22The statue is not bad in itself if it helps out to rise to God. We have the right to possess images of angels, people or other representations, provided that they are not perceived as gods, but help us to meditate on God’s reality.So there is an abyssal difference between God’s will who wants us to worship him, even through representations that signify his presence in people or archangels and the desire of King Nebuchadnezzar who proclaims himself greater than God and who wants “his” people to be centred on his own person … by worshiping … a calf, “his calf”.Now it’s up to us to choose; to follow Jesus or to follow the lie that turns us away from him. Jesus offers us his life unlike King Nebuchadnezzar who concentrates everything on himself and turns the people away from God.Jesus is the King of Love and we can be assured that he will always be with us in all our difficulties, as in a joyful life.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas