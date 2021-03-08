The Holy Shroud of Turin petersboat The history of the Shroud is interesting. The Bishop of Saragossa makes mention of it in the 7th century, and shortly after Saint John Damascene and Saint Bede. … More

The history of the Shroud is interesting. The Bishop of Saragossa makes mention of it in the 7th century, and shortly after Saint John Damascene and Saint Bede. It isn’t until 1203 that we hear of it again in the chronicles of the 4th Crusade; it seems it was in a monastery in Constantinople until the sack of that city. Its appearance in Lirey, France, in 1352 suggests that it was indeed a spoil of war. In any event, in 1452 it was gifted to the House of Savoy in Chambery, where it remained until 1578 when Emanuel Filiberto brought the Shroud from France to Turin, Italy (not at all far from Chambery). To this day, it has remained in the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in that city, moved only once to a Benedictine monastery in Avellino during World War II before being returned to Turin shortly after.