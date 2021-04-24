Panel 2: Covid-19 Up Close – A Personal Battle of Survival | EWTN News In Depth April 23, 2021 Personal Stories of Covid. Host Montse Alvarado speaks with EWTN correspondent Erik Rosales about his … More





Personal Stories of Covid. Host Montse Alvarado speaks with EWTN correspondent Erik Rosales about his personal battle to recover from COVID-19 and his emotional stay in the hospital where he found solace praying with another patient, separated by a wall, in insolation. We also hear from Dr. Eustace Fernandes who is on the front lines caring for COVID-19 patients. He discusses how treatments have changed over the past year and the importance of community during this challenging time. Don't miss out on the latest news, discussion and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News In Depth delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-in-depth