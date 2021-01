Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,20-21. Jesus came with his disciples into the house. Again the crowd gathered, making it impossible for them even to eat. When his relatives … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,20-21.

Saint John XXIII (1881-1963)

Prayer to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament (Journal of a soul, ©Geoffrey Chapman)

Jesus loved us to the end (cf. Jn 13:1)

O Jesus, divine food of the soul, this immense concourse turns to you. It wishes to give to its human and Christian vocation a new, vigorous power of interior virtue, and to be ready for sacrifice, of which you were such a wonderful pattern in word and example. You are our elder brother; you have trodden our path before us, O Christ Jesus, the path of every one of us; you have forgiven all our sins; you inspire us, each and all, to give a nobler, more convinced and more active witness of Christian life. O Jesus, our “bread of life” (Jn 6:35) and the only substantial food for our souls, gather all peoples around your table. Your altar is divine reality on earth, the pledge of heavenly favors, the assurance of just understanding among peoples, and of peaceful rivalry in the true progress of civilization. Nourished by you and with you, O Jesus, men will be strong in faith, joyful in hope, and active in the many and varied expressions of charity. Our wills will know how to overcome the snares of evil, the temptations of selfishness, the listlessness of sloth. And men who love and fear the Lord will hear arising from earth the first mysterious and sweet voices of the City of God, of which the wayfaring Church militant is the image. O Jesus, you guide us to fresh pastures and watch over us. Grant that we may see good things in the land of the living, (Ps 27 [26]: 13).

Jesus came with his disciples into the house. Again the crowd gathered, making it impossible for them even to eat.When his relatives heard of this they set out to seize him, for they said, "He is out of his mind."Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB ENROLL TODAY in John Michael Talbot’s Inner Room School of Spirituality: inner-room-school.org/store pope