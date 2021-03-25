Angelus Domini Nuntiavit Mariæ "Hail, Mother of our Lord, who brought peace back to angels and men when you bore Christ! Pray your son that he may show favor to us and blot out our sins, giving us … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Angelus Domini Nuntiavit Mariæ"Hail, Mother of our Lord, who brought peace back to angels and men when you bore Christ! Pray your son that he may show favor to us and blot out our sins, giving us help to enjoy a blessed life after this exile." – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here . Fresco by Blessed Fra Angelico in the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr