Cardinal Sarah: "We must return to the Eucharist" | SW NEWS | 153

shalomworld The head of the Vatican department responsible the sacred liturgy says it is urgent that Catholics return to Sunday Mass as soon and as safely as possible. The Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, Cardinal Robert Sarah, says that the Christian life cannot be sustained without the Holy Eucharist. Cardinal Sarah published his comments in a new letter approved by Pope Francis and addressed to the presidents of episcopal conferences the world over. Entitled, “Let us return to the Eucharist with joy,” Cardinal Sarah's communique recognizes the upheaval caused by COVID-19 restrictions in the lives of most Catholics with many dioceses across the globe restricting or, even, suspending the public availability of Holy Mass. Co-founder of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal named auxiliary bishop of Chicago The co-founder of the religious order, the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, has been appointed an auxiliary Bishop of Chicago. 63-year-old Father Bob Lombardo was one of eight Capuchin priests who founded the order in New York’s Bronx area back in 1987. Their aim was to live out a radical form of Franciscan poverty at the service of the poor and homeless. Father Bob, as he’s known, has been based in Chicago since 2005 after being invited by the city’s previous archbishop, the late Cardinal Francis George, to help serve the poor in the city's west side. Now Father Bob will serve the entire archdiocese as an auxiliary to the present archbishop, Cardinal Blaise Cupich. In that task Bishop-elect Lombardo will be joined by two other new auxiliaries, Monsignor Jeffrey Grob and Monsignor Kevin Birmingham. New guidelines aim to protect religious liberty on U.S. campuses The United States Department of Education has published new guidelines aimed at expanding religious liberty protection on college campuses across the U.S. Entitled, “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities,” the new regulations allow the U.S. Department of Education to suspend or even cut federal funding from public universities that violate religious liberty as defined by the First Amendment to the U.S. constitution. Hence, if a public university fails to give a religious student group the same rights as other campus organizations, such as the use of facilities or access to funding, they could now lose federal dollars. Archbishop of Krakow: Flourishing families are based on self-giving A flourishing family is one based upon self-giving. That was the message of the Archbishop of Krakow during his annual diocesan family pilgrimage. Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski told those gathered at the popular Polish shrine of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska that the Christian family is a sacred community modeled upon the Holy Trinity and oriented towards living for one another. This contrast, he noted, with certain popular trends in contemporary European thought that would suggest human fulfillment is to be found in being self-centered and living in isolation from – and even at the expense – of others. New figures reveal spike in abortions across England and Wales England and Wales have reported a rise in the number of abortions in first six months of 2020. That's compared to the previous year. According to new government statistics just published, there were nearly 110,000 unborn babies aborted in England and Wales between 1st of January and the 30th of June this year. That's is an increase of over 4,000 from the same time period in 2019 – a year that saw the highest number of recorded abortions in the history of the two countries. The spike in number of abortions is being attributed by pro-life campaigners to the recent introduction of, so-called, ‘DIY’ home abortion pills. March for Life 2021 theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites” The organizers of the United States March for Life have unveiled their theme for next year’s event which will take place in Washington D.C. in January. Those gathered will march under the slogan of “Together Strong: Life Unites.” The annual March for Life was launched in 1974, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion across the north American country the year previous. Around half a million people participated in this year’s march.