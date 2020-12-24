Republican Congressman Chris Smith Discusses COVID Relief Bill | EWTN News Nightly Republican Congressman from New Jersey and member of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which helped push … More





Republican Congressman from New Jersey and member of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which helped push through the final COVID relief bill, Chris Smith, joins to share his reaction to the President's statement yesterday, regarding an increased amount of the direct payments for American citizens. The representative explains what it would mean for Americans, particularly those in New Jersey, if something is not signed into law soon. Smith also discusses what pro-life language was included in the measure, as it stands now, and the importance of that.