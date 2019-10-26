The Vortex — The ‘Sunshine’ Synod

"Rome is increasingly viewed as a collection of liars, homosexuals, thieves, deception artists, heretics and marxists. So, if that is the picture that this synod brings into focus — if that's what … More





Source: "Rome is increasingly viewed as a collection of liars, homosexuals, thieves, deception artists, heretics and marxists. So, if that is the picture that this synod brings into focus — if that's what all this sunshine has revealed — then perhaps it wasn't a total waste of time after all. Clarity is always good. Understanding exactly what is going on is never a bad thing. Helping people to easily see and comprehend the mess — always helpful.Whatever radical, theological-sounding, baptized dissent emerges from this, once all the dust has settled, the Amazon Synod may well be remembered not for creating a small space for married clergy, or dreaming up "integral ecological theology"— whatever that is — but for being the Sunshine Synod, where all the corruption finally was brought out into the brilliant light of day for all to see.Pachamama can't possibly be pleased with that outcome."Source: Church Militant