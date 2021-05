Novena In Honor of Saint Joan of Arc St. Joan of Arc, Filled with compassion, For those who invoke you, Filled with love for those who suffer, Heavily laden with the weight of my troubles, I kneel … More

Novena In Honor of Saint Joan of Arc

St. Joan of Arc,

Filled with compassion,

For those who invoke you,

Filled with love for those who suffer,

Heavily laden with the weight of my troubles,

I kneel at your feet and humbly beg you,

To take my present need,

Under your special protection.

(Mention your request here).