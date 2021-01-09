Black Nazarene: “Not Fear Of Covid-19"

Thousands of Catholic Filipinos queued for Saturday morning masses in Manila, Philippines, to celebrate the Black Nazarene, a centuries-old black wooden statue of Christ.This is the country’s largest religious event which usually brings millions together. Due to the coronavirus, 15 masses were celebrated at Manila’s Quiapo church. Already in October, civil and ecclesial authorities agreed to cancel the procession and celebration on January 9.“I am not afraid to come here even with the risk of COVID-19 because I have Faith in Jesus the Nazarene. Every year, every week I go to church,” Arjay Echon, 29, a supermarket employee told Reuters.com.