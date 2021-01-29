Pro-Life Archbishop Joseph Naumann Shares Reaction to Pro-Abortion Policies | EWTN News Nightly The nation's Catholic bishops are continuing to urge President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president… More





The nation's Catholic bishops are continuing to urge President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in U.S. history, to reject abortion. The archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City and the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop's Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, joins to share what goes through his mind as he witnesses these pro-abortion policies being put forward. With today's announcement serving as a reminder of the challenges posed by Catholic politicians who support policies in opposition to Church teaching, Archbishop Naumann tells us what he would say to President Biden and what he would like to see as we work to protect life. As the principal celebrant and homilist for the National Prayer Vigil for Life, on this eve of the March for Life, the archbishop shares with us part of his message to the faithful. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pro-Life Archbishop Joseph Naumann Shares Reaction to Pro-Abortion Policies | EWTN News NightlyThe nation's Catholic bishops are continuing to urge President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in U.S. history, to reject abortion. The archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City and the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop's Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, joins to share what goes through his mind as he witnesses these pro-abortion policies being put forward. With today's announcement serving as a reminder of the challenges posed by Catholic politicians who support policies in opposition to Church teaching, Archbishop Naumann tells us what he would say to President Biden and what he would like to see as we work to protect life. As the principal celebrant and homilist for the National Prayer Vigil for Life, on this eve of the March for Life, the archbishop shares with us part of his message to the faithful. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly