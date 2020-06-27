The Crossing of the Pyrenees

The Documentary about the Passage of the Pyrenees that we offer you will encourage you to follow in the footsteps of St. Josemaría from Pallerols to Andorra, in the autumn of 1937. We encourage … More





The Documentary about the Passage of the Pyrenees that we offer you will encourage you to follow in the footsteps of St. Josemaría from Pallerols to Andorra, in the autumn of 1937. We encourage you to watch this new Documentary about the Pass of the Pyrenees , made by Arturo Méndiz.You can watch the edition in catalan or Spanish . And also subtitled in French Arturo Méndiz is the founder of the production company Bastian Films with which he has produced a large number of short films and documentaries that accumulate around 300 awards, including 3 Goya Awards, a Golden Palm in Cannes and an Oscar Nomination for "Timecode".The Documentary about the Passage of the Pyrenees that we offer you will encourage you to follow in the footsteps of St. Josemaría from Pallerols to Andorra, in the autumn of 1937.

