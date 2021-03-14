Jerusalem in Christ's Time: Visualizing the Stations of the Cross (Father Daniel Couture) To many Catholics meditating on Christ's Passion during lent, Jerusalem can seem surreal, little more than … More

To many Catholics meditating on Christ's Passion during lent, Jerusalem can seem surreal, little more than an allegory for the City of God that St. Augustine describes. However, this is not the full picture— Jerusalem is understood allegorically by the Fathers of the Church, but it is also a real, physical place where the Incarnate Christ taught, suffered, and died.



In this video, Father Daniel Couture presents the physicality of the Holy Land. He helps his audience visualize the land of Jesus' day, showing maps and images of the Holy Land as well as describing in detail the important places of Christ's Passion and death. Fr. Couture evokes the Temple that Christ would have walked in using images and paintings that are recreations based on historical records. Fr. Couture also traces the path Jesus walked on His way to Calvary, noting each of the fourteen stations of the cross and presenting recent images of the way these places have been preserved.



Father Couture's visualization of the spaces that Jesus walked reminds his audience of the Word Made Flesh, of Jesus who physically walked the streets of Jerusalem. Seeing the path Christ trod while carrying His cross, can we refrain from taking up our own and following Him?