Francis Is “The Most Evil Person on Earth”

Pastor John Koletas, the head of Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York, called Pope Francis in a recent sermon, "the most evil person on Earth." In a 90-minute sermon he depicted Francis as a puppeteer who is controlling the world. He said anyone who believes in transubstantiation, as some Catholics still do, "is stupid and an idiot." He also noted that the Mafia is a Catholic organization and said that alcohol is promoted by Satan and the "wicked" Catholic church. Koletas is a lapsed Greek Orthodox. He became a Baptist when he was 21.



Catholicism Is Like Islam



During his sermon, Koletas went on explaining that Catholicism is, like Islam, incompatible with democracy and the Bill of Rights. He rued that there are Catholics in Congress and on the Supreme Court. For him the problem with Fox News is that "there's Catholics in there that hate this kind of preaching." Koletas said that Catholics instigated the Civil War, are trying to "force vaccinations on everyone," and “don't want a wall on Mexico's border because they want the Catholics to inundate even further our country." Last month, violent Black Lives Matter members were rioting in front of his church.



The Deepest Bias in the History of the American People



Chris Churchill admits in Times Union which serves the Capital Region of New York that Anti-Catholicism has a long tradition in the United States. He quotes the Jewish American historian Arthur Schlesinger Sr. who characterized prejudice against Catholics in the United States as "the deepest bias in the history of the American people."



Opus Dei Priest Dies in Nigeria With Coronavirus



62 years-old Father Joachim Cabanyes, an Opus Dei priest from Madrid, Spain, died at the isolation centre of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, where he was placed after having contracted the coronavirus. Last Wednesday, he was rushed to isolation center as he needed oxygen. He was anointed. On Thursday he seemed better but all of a sudden at 9:00 in the morning, things changed dramatically and by 10:15, he had died. Cabanyes had a degree in biochemistry and was ordained a priest in June 1985. He came to Nigeria three years later. Requiescat in pace.