Superstitious Francis To French Activists: “Start A Revolution”

“Start a revolution, shake things up,” Francis told Cyril Dion, 42, Eva Sadoun, 31, and Samuel Grzybowski, 19, three French social and environmental activists, at a private March 15 audience (La-Croix.com).
The meeting was organised by Pierre Larrouturou, a Socialist member of the EU Parliament who couldn't participate because he tested positive for Covid-19.
A romantic Francis told the three that only “their generation” can bring about much needed “change” in the world. He added that “we were no longer in the age of compromise but that it was time to embark on a new path.”
Francis askedagain those who don't pray "to send me good vibes” - which is a concept taken from superstition.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsNytjaivnbc
Clicks58
- Report
Social networks