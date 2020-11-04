Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
39
Exit polls indicate Biden lost the Catholic vote nationally
Tesa
28 minutes ago
These data will eventually be re-weighted to the election results but the margin is wide. Twenty-seven percent of voters self-identified as Catholic.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up