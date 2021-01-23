Clicks6
Saint Vincent of Saragossa - 23 January (United States) Friend of Saint Valerius of Saragossa in Spain, and served as his deacon. Imprisoned and tortured in Valencia, Spain for his faith during the …More
Saint Vincent of Saragossa - 23 January (United States)
Friend of Saint Valerius of Saragossa in Spain, and served as his deacon. Imprisoned and tortured in Valencia, Spain for his faith during the persecutions of Diocletian; part of his time was spent being burned on a gridiron. While in prison, he converted his jailer. Was finally offered release if he would give up the scripture texts for burning, but he refused. Martyr. Acts written by the poet Prudentius.
Born
at Heusca, Aragon (in modern Spain)
Died
304 at Valencia, Spain
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
vine dressers
vinegar makers
vintners
wine growers
wine makers
—
Portugal
in Italy
Adrano
Bergamo, diocese of
Chitignano
Vicenza
Lisbon, Portugal
Vilamalla, Girona, Catalonia, Spain
Representation
deacon being torn by hooks
deacon holding a ewer
deacon holding a millstone
deacon holding several ewers and a book
deacon with a raven
deceased deacon whose body is being defended by ravens
