BCP: Nuremberg Trial 2.0 is in preparation. And what about the Vatican?

This Covid-19 crisis should be renamed the “Covid-19 Scandal”. All those responsible should be prosecuted. An international network of 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 medical experts will plead the biggest tort case of all time. The Covid-19 fraud scandal has turned into the largest crime against humanity to ever be committed.

Reiner Fuellmich is the head of the lawyers who have initiated legal proceedings against the WHO and World Leaders (Gates, Hancock, Fauci...) for crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code.

The hearings have been conducted of around 100 internationally renowned scientists, doctors, economists and lawyers. The Covid-19 scandal was at no time a health issue. Rather, it was about solidifying the illegitimate power obtained by criminal methods of the corrupt “Davos clique”.



The major questions raised by the lawyers are:

1) Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a false PCR-test pandemic?



2) Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the world’s population from corona?

They don’t! These measures serve only to make people panic so that they believe, without asking any questions, that their lives are in danger. The measures have caused the loss of innumerable human lives and have destroyed economy. Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately. The blame for them must be borne by politicians and mainstream media. Children are traumatized en masse. They are even being taken away from their parents!

The lawsuits have been filed. The criminals must be brought to justice.

Therefore, a lawsuit for humanity crimes must above all be filed against pseudo Pope Bergoglio and the entire Deep Church, which is in union with the Deep State.

Brief information from the press:Unlike church leaders, doctors and lawyers were able to organize and oppose the crime of the Covid-19 scandal. The initiators of this scandal give a false solution, namely mass so-called vaccination. Experts say that it does not provide protection against Covid-19, but on the contrary, harms human health and life. It even threatens human existence as such. In addition, mRNA vaccination is now used to gradually digitize people, i.e. to manipulate them into receiving a chip, or the mark of the beast, which not only common sense but also the Holy Scriptures warn against, the latter speaking about the punishment in the lake of fire! It is therefore a shock to see that the official ecclesiastical authority, currently pseudo Pope Bergoglio and with him a pack of wolves in sheepskin, is promoting this genocidal vaccination even more intensively than the mainstream media or corrupt politicians!If Bergoglio and the Vatican had fulfilled their duty by clearly and radically standing up for the truth against lies, crime and death, the Covid-19 tragicomedy would never have occurred. Therefore, the invalid Pope Bergoglio and the Judas association of his hypocritical clerics are the worst criminals against God and humanity today. They must be the first to be brought to justice and punished for the crimes condemned by the Nuremberg Code. Their ecclesiastical office and authority cannot be taken into consideration as a mitigating circumstance. On the contrary, their guilt is all the greater because they have abused this office and authority against God and humanity. They must therefore be tried and convicted!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops19 May 2021