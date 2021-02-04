President Biden's Cabinet Nominees Move Swiftly with Confirmation Process, Despite GOP Objections Wednesday morning, one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, was sworn in … More





Wednesday morning, one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation. Others on President Biden's list of cabinet nominees are moving fairly swiftly through the confirmation process, despite objections from GOP Senators. With the support of just six Republicans, Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary. GOP Senator Josh Hawley joined 42 of his colleagues in voting "no". The Senator from Missouri has voted against all of President Biden's nominees so far. Writing last month, "Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President Biden's promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures." Democrats argue that they hold the reins of power, but Republicans say their Democratic colleagues need to keep them at the table and hear them out. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden's Cabinet Nominees Move Swiftly with Confirmation Process, Despite GOP ObjectionsWednesday morning, one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation. Others on President Biden's list of cabinet nominees are moving fairly swiftly through the confirmation process, despite objections from GOP Senators. With the support of just six Republicans, Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary. GOP Senator Josh Hawley joined 42 of his colleagues in voting "no". The Senator from Missouri has voted against all of President Biden's nominees so far. Writing last month, "Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President Biden's promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures." Democrats argue that they hold the reins of power, but Republicans say their Democratic colleagues need to keep them at the table and hear them out. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly