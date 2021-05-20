Clicks4
Explaining the Faith - Catholic View of End Times (Part 3 of 3) Our Lady and our Lord Himself told St. Faustina that her revelations and mission would have a special role in preparing the way for …More
Explaining the Faith - Catholic View of End Times (Part 3 of 3)
Our Lady and our Lord Himself told St. Faustina that her revelations and mission would have a special role in preparing the way for Christ's final coming. Are we seeing signs of the end times? Father Chris explains.
Order Your Candle: shopmercy.org/litany-of-st-joseph-prayer-card.html
and it will be blessed.
Please support our ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
Our Lady and our Lord Himself told St. Faustina that her revelations and mission would have a special role in preparing the way for Christ's final coming. Are we seeing signs of the end times? Father Chris explains.
Order Your Candle: shopmercy.org/litany-of-st-joseph-prayer-card.html
and it will be blessed.
Please support our ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT