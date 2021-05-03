Irish Police KIDNAPPED Him In the Middle of the Night

The man who documented a police raid against the St PiusX church in Athlone, Ireland, was arrested in the night of May 2/3. His name is Patrick.
Police told him, that they are concerned for his wellbeing and will get “medical assistance” to take him away. They protested that their April 25 storming of a church was “lawful.” Patrick was kidnapped at 3am (!) and released at 6am.
His two shocked children needed to be put into care in the middle of the night. Patrick was accused of challenging the state’s Covid regime and filming the police action.
This is the Law they are enforcing - believe it or not!
Mental Health Act, 2001
irishstatutebook.ie/eli/2001/act/25/section/12/enacted/en/htmlMore
Mental Health Act, 2001
irishstatutebook.ie/eli/2001/act/25/section/12/enacted/en/htmlMore
