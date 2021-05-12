Mother Angelica Live Classics - Sacraments Pt.1 Mother reads through documents of the Second Vatican Council about the Sacraments. She specifically talks about the Sacraments of initiation: Baptism, … More

Mother reads through documents of the Second Vatican Council about the Sacraments. She specifically talks about the Sacraments of initiation: Baptism, Eucharist and Confirmation.