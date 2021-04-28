TRADCATKNIGHT: Let’s Play “Where Have I Heard That Before?”

By: Eric GajewskiIt always amazes me when I see the Novus Ordites trying to make Vatican II NewSpeak sound as if it were something Apostolic and found in Tradition. Just recently you had Antipope Francis trying to convince the masses that “sharing” was Apostolic as he put his own modernist spin on the word but properly failing to point out how it will be a centralized government that will dictate where, to who and how your assets will be allocated. There has been one such slang in the Novus Ordo which I havent pointed out though in times past and that is “Unity In Diversity”. Sounds lovely right?