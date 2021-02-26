Clicks3.5K
Fr. Goodwin on Comparing the Tridentine and Novus Ordo Masses.
February 27, 2010
Fr. Calvin Goodwin of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter recently appeared on EWTN Live (from Mother Angelica's Gobal Catholic Network, Eternal Word Television Network--EWTN) with the host of the show, Fr. Mitch Pacwa.
Fr. Mitch Pacwa invited Fr. Goodwin, FSSP, along with Deacon Rhone Lillard, FSSP onto the show to discuss the consecration of the FSSP's U.S. Seminary's new chapel (the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul). During the interview, Fr. Goodwin, FSSP discussed the development of the Tridentine Mass along with how that Mass is often compared to the Novus Ordo Mass.
In this video clip, we will hear part of the interview on this very aspect of their discussion.
Thank you for posting this interview with Fr Goodwin FSSP. I missed it when it was aired and when I contacted EWTN they said that they do not keep these type of intervews recorded.
Fr. Goodwin wrote many articles on the Traditional Mass for the Latin Mass Magazine , he has a clarity in his talk that is really a gift. I have had the fortune of talking to him personally at a conference earlyer …More
Thank you for posting this interview with Fr Goodwin FSSP. I missed it when it was aired and when I contacted EWTN they said that they do not keep these type of intervews recorded.
Fr. Goodwin wrote many articles on the Traditional Mass for the Latin Mass Magazine , he has a clarity in his talk that is really a gift. I have had the fortune of talking to him personally at a conference earlyer this year...God reward you FR. Goodwin!
Fr. Goodwin wrote many articles on the Traditional Mass for the Latin Mass Magazine , he has a clarity in his talk that is really a gift. I have had the fortune of talking to him personally at a conference earlyer this year...God reward you FR. Goodwin!