Fr. Goodwin on Comparing the Tridentine and Novus Ordo Masses. February 27, 2010 Fr. Calvin Goodwin of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter recently appeared on EWTN Live (from Mother Angelica's … More

Fr. Goodwin on Comparing the Tridentine and Novus Ordo Masses.



February 27, 2010



Fr. Calvin Goodwin of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter recently appeared on EWTN Live (from Mother Angelica's Gobal Catholic Network, Eternal Word Television Network--EWTN) with the host of the show, Fr. Mitch Pacwa.



Fr. Mitch Pacwa invited Fr. Goodwin, FSSP, along with Deacon Rhone Lillard, FSSP onto the show to discuss the consecration of the FSSP's U.S. Seminary's new chapel (the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul). During the interview, Fr. Goodwin, FSSP discussed the development of the Tridentine Mass along with how that Mass is often compared to the Novus Ordo Mass.



In this video clip, we will hear part of the interview on this very aspect of their discussion.