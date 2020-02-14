Clicks40
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Zen criticizes Vatican for 'despis[ing] the heroes of faith' in China
During a 20-minute sit-down interview with LifeSite on Feb. 14, 2020, Cardinal Zen warned that the communist-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association “has always been objectively schismatic” and …More
During a 20-minute sit-down interview with LifeSite on Feb. 14, 2020, Cardinal Zen warned that the communist-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association “has always been objectively schismatic” and remains that way “but with the blessing from the Holy See.”
Cardinal Zen: "He (Cardinal Paralin, Vatican Secretary of State) is not a man of faith"
Our Lady of Akita: "bishop opposing bishop, Cardinal opposing Cardinal
Our Lady of Akita: "bishop opposing bishop, Cardinal opposing Cardinal