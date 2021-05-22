Clicks2
Please contribute to the Delingpod - either at Subscribestar or Patreon:
subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
Dr Mike Yeadon has a degree in biochemistry and toxicology, a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, has spent over 30 years leading new medicines research in the pharmaceuticals industry, and founded his own biotech company which he sold to the world’s biggest drug company Novartis in 2017.
He talks to James about his devastating paper What SAGE has Got Wrong (lockdownsceptics.org/what-sage-got-wrong/) in which he says that the Covid pandemic is over, that there will be no Second Wave, that we have already achieved herd immunity and that Sir Patrick Vallance, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser, is a liar and that the vaccine is more or less a waste of time. He doesn’t pull his punches
