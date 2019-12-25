Clicks25

The Long-Desired of the Nations

LawrenceOP-Fan
1
"That Son, that royal Son she bore, whom Gabriel's voice had told afore: whom, in his Mother yet concealed, the Infant Baptist had revealed." - from the Office hymn for Lauds at Christmastide. …More
"That Son, that royal Son she bore, whom Gabriel's voice had told afore: whom, in his Mother yet concealed, the Infant Baptist had revealed." - from the Office hymn for Lauds at Christmastide. Detail from the painted ceiling of Ely Cathedral.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
