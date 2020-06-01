Problem Bishop at Diaconal Ordination: "Celibacy Is a Problem"

Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops, ordained on Pentecost Sunday five deacons. In his sermon, Bätzing said that the consecration of deacons was about the choice of celibacy:"Celibacy is a high standard. Celibacy is highly controversial. Celibacy is a problem for many in the Church and for many who have promised it."He said celibacy is a lifelong development task. Stagnation or lack of aptitude bring dangers - for the candidates and also for others, he warned.Bätzing preached to the oligarchic media rather than the future deacons by saying that the discussion about celibacy has flared up again, not least because of the bitter experience that unresolved maturity problems and oppressive loneliness had apparently encouraged abuses among a small number of priests.If "loneliness" were the reason for abuses, then abuses would not primarly take place in a family environment.