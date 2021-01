Twelfth Night

Feast commemorating the manifestation of the glory of Christ to the Gentiles in the person of the Magi, as well as His Baptism and first miracle at Cana . Originating in the Eastern Church in the 3rd century , it soon spread to the West, where it is now commemorated especially for the apparition to the Magi. In England and many European countries it is popularly known as(after Christmas ) and is the occasion for the revival of numerous quaint customs. The feast is a holy day of obligation in England Scotland , and Ireland . The office of the day is one of special beauty.three wise men, magi or kings (traditions vary) star of bethlehem (plant)