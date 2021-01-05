Clicks907
The Feast of the Epiphany - January 6
edsiroson Jan 4, 2015 Feast commemorating the manifestation of the glory of Christ to the Gentiles in the person of the Magi, as well as His Baptism and first miracle at Cana. Originating in the Eastern Church in the 3rd century, it soon spread to the West, where it is now commemorated especially for the apparition to the Magi. In England and many European countries it is popularly known as Twelfth Night (after Christmas) and is the occasion for the revival of numerous quaint customs. The feast is a holy day of obligation in England, Scotland, and Ireland. The office of the day is one of special beauty.
Representation
three wise men, magi or kings (traditions vary)
star of bethlehem (plant)
ornithogalum
www.youtube.com/watch
Saints of the Day:
Epiphany of the Lord (Solemnity)
André Bessette (Optional Memorial, United States)
—
Andrew Corsini
Antoninus
Balthasar
Basillisa of Antinoë
Caspar
Demetrius of Philadelphia
Diman Dubh of Connor
Edeyrn
Eigrad
Erminold of Prüfening
Felix of Nantes
Frederick of Saint-Vanne
Gertrud of Traunkirchen
Gertrude van Oosten
Guarinus of Sion
Guy of Auxerre
Honorius
Hywyn of …More
