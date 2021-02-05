Mark Levin: This Is Most Radical Administration in US History. Biden has been on the job only two weeks but has already issued forty-three executive orders and actions. With the flick of his tyrannic… More





Biden has been on the job only two weeks but has already issued forty-three executive orders and actions. With the flick of his tyrannical pen, Biden has managed to destroy female sports, immigration, public schools, and bail-out blue state governors all without any legislation from Congress. Mark Levin sounds the alarm as Biden is just getting started. Brace yourself for what could be the most radical administration in our nation's history. WATCH more Mark Levin:



#bidenradical #blazetv #marklevin



► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube!



► Join BlazeTV!



► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER:



Connect with us on Social Media:

twitter.com/BlazeTV

instagram.com/accounts/login/

facebook.com/BlazeMedia?_fb_noscript=1 Mark Levin: This Is Most Radical Administration in US History.Biden has been on the job only two weeks but has already issued forty-three executive orders and actions. With the flick of his tyrannical pen, Biden has managed to destroy female sports, immigration, public schools, and bail-out blue state governors all without any legislation from Congress. Mark Levin sounds the alarm as Biden is just getting started. Brace yourself for what could be the most radical administration in our nation's history. WATCH more Mark Levin: get.blazetv.com/levin/ ► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! youtube.com/…annel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw ► Join BlazeTV! get.blazetv.com ► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: theblaze.com/newsletters/ Connect with us on Social Media: