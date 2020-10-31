In Paradisum – Gabriel Fauré King's College Cambridge 2012 May the Angels lead you into paradise: may the martyrs receive you at your coming, and lead you into the holy city, Jerusalem. May the choir… More

In Paradisum – Gabriel Fauré

King's College Cambridge 2012



May the Angels lead you into paradise:

may the martyrs receive you at your coming,

and lead you into the holy city, Jerusalem.

May the choir of Angels receive you, and with Lazarus,

who once was poor, may you have everlasting rest.