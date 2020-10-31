Clicks62
May the Angels lead you into paradise
In Paradisum – Gabriel Fauré
King's College Cambridge 2012
May the Angels lead you into paradise:
may the martyrs receive you at your coming,
and lead you into the holy city, Jerusalem.
May the choir of Angels receive you, and with Lazarus,
who once was poor, may you have everlasting rest.
