EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, May 18, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden went to Dearborn, Michigan, touring Ford's Electric Vehicle Center, as he pushed his Infrastructure Plan that includes 500,000 charging stations. Meanwhile, Representative Kevin McCarthy says he opposes a plan to form a commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. He wants the new panel to look at groups beyond former President Donald Trump's supporters, including Black Lives Matter. And, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is speaking out after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed it was entirely up to her if she wants to receive Holy Communion, despite her support of abortion. A crucifixion display at a Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized last week. Monsignor David Cassato, the pastor of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Brooklyn, joins to share what was going through his mind when he saw the vandalism. Finally this evening, the Pontifical Mission Societies named a new national director of the United States. Father Kieran Harrington joins the mission after 17 years working with the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York. Fr. Kieran joins to tell us about the Pontifical Mission Societies, the work they do and specifically his duties as the national director.