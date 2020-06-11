Clicks52
World Over - 2020-06-11 - Msgr. Charles Pope with Raymond Arroyo
MSGR. CHARLES POPE, priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, DC and columnist for The National Catholic Register shares with us what he’s experiencing in his ministry to the black Catholic community here in Washington, DC.