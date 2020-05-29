FX Documentary: "AKA Jane Roe" looks into the life of Norma McCorvey

The ‘AKA Jane Roe’ documentary features Norma McCorvey, the real Jane Roe from Roe vs. Wade, saying she was paid to convert to the pro-life cause—pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones shares his insights. … More

A new documentary, "AKA Jane Roe," looks into the life of Norma McCorvey. Jason Jones, pro-life film producer and personal friend of Norma's, discusses how he thinks the pro-life movement should respond to the film and shares insight into the pro-life movement of the 1990's.