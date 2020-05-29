Clicks51
FX Documentary: "AKA Jane Roe" looks into the life of Norma McCorvey
The ‘AKA Jane Roe’ documentary features Norma McCorvey, the real Jane Roe from Roe vs. Wade, saying she was paid to convert to the pro-life cause—pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones shares his insights. A new documentary, "AKA Jane Roe," looks into the life of Norma McCorvey. Jason Jones, pro-life film producer and personal friend of Norma's, discusses how he thinks the pro-life movement should respond to the film and shares insight into the pro-life movement of the 1990's. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.