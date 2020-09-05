Clicks41
Facebook labelled this true information as fake
1. This is the California senator. 2. His bill reduced the age limit now FOR MALE HOMOSEXUAL SEX to 14. 3. So a 24 year old man can now have sex with a 14 year old without risk that he'll be listed …More
1. This is the California senator.
2. His bill reduced the age limit now FOR MALE HOMOSEXUAL SEX to 14.
3. So a 24 year old man can now have sex with a 14 year old without risk that he'll be listed as a sex offender.
This is Kathy Hoffman. She’s the New Superintendent of Arizona Public Education. She replaced the Bible in the picture, with a Dr. Suess Book at her Inauguration. She also wants to teach kids about new Sex Positions in “Sex Ed”
She looks like a character from a Dr. Suess book.