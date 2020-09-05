Facebook labelled this true information as fake

1. This is the California senator. 2. His bill reduced the age limit now FOR MALE HOMOSEXUAL SEX to 14. 3. So a 24 year old man can now have sex with a 14 year old without risk that he'll be listed … More

1. This is the California senator.

2. His bill reduced the age limit now FOR MALE HOMOSEXUAL SEX to 14.

3. So a 24 year old man can now have sex with a 14 year old without risk that he'll be listed as a sex offender.