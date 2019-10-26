Rejects Globalist, Mazonic Synod

Michael J. Matt discusses the real agenda of the Amazon Synod. It's not women deacons, it's not worshiping little toy idols and it has nothing to do with listening to the indigenous peoples of the … More

Michael J. Matt discusses the real agenda of the Amazon Synod. It's not women deacons, it's not worshiping little toy idols and it has nothing to do with listening to the indigenous peoples of the Amazon. So, what's it really all about? Something so big and so evil and so ancient that it can only be described as apocalyptic. Plus, who threw the Pachamama statues into the Tiber? The answer to the biggest mystery of the Amazon Synod may surprise you. And, finally, Team Francis ceremoniously carried Pachamama back into the heart of Christendom, into the Basilica of St Peter itself, literally on the shoulders of princes of the Church. But here's the question: Who replaced Pachamama in the lives of the indigenous peoples 500 years ago, and why was she summarily ignored at the Amazon Synod? The answer has everything to do with the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals for our "common home".