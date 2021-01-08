Clicks3
Irapuato
January 8 - Saint Lawrence Justinian Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Lawrence Justinian,a member of the well-known
January 8 - Saint Lawrence Justinian
Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Lawrence Justinian,a member of the well-known Giustiniani family. He was a canon regular who was appointed as a bishop and became the first Patriarch of Venice.
