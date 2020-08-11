Francis’ New Economic Councilor Believes Female Priests Are "Possible"

German Law professor Charlotte Kreuter-Kirchhof, whom Francis appointed as a member of the Vatican’s Council for the Economy on August 6, believes that female priests are "possible".She told Katholisch.de (August 10) that “very many things are possible” regarding female priests.Kreuter-Kirchhof is a lawyer without any biblical or theological competence. Nevertheless, she sees "encouraging" signs in the German Church: "In many dioceses women take over central leadership tasks and contribute substantially to the sustainability of our Church."There is no evidence that female (or male) wageworkers contribute in any way to the "sustainability" of the Church of Christ who says in Mt 10,8: "You received without paying, now give without being paid."