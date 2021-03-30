Merciless lava of the Pacaya volcano burns houses and trees. The Pacaya volcano near Guatemala's capital remains highly active with violent eruptions, ash clouds and erupting rivers of lava. The … More





The Pacaya volcano near Guatemala's capital remains highly active with violent eruptions, ash clouds and erupting rivers of lava.

The 2500-meter-high volcano, located 25 kilometers south of Guatemala City, erupted for 50 days, destroying plantations in the path of lava.

Pacaya throws ash up to 500 meters from its crater, located 2.5 km southwest of the cone.

Falling ash has been reported in the communities of El Rodeo and El Patrosinio

As a result of activity on the western slope of the volcano, a lava flow 2.2 kilometers long was formed.



