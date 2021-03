March 20 Saint Maria Josefa Sancho de Guerra. Maria Josefa of the Heart of Jesus Memorial Nun , joining theat age 18, taking name

Born

March 20 Saint Maria Josefa Sancho de Guerra.Maria Josefa of the Heart of Jesus Nun , joining theat age 18, taking name. Helped found thein Bilbao, Spain in 1871 ; thesisters care for the children , the sick , the elderly and the abandoned in hospital and in their homes. By her death , thehad 43 houses and 1,000 sisters; they continue their good work today with 100 houses in 16 countries. 1842 in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain 1912 in Bilbao, Vizcaya, Spain of natural causes 1989 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues) 1992 by Pope 2000 by Pope