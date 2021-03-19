Clicks762
March 20 Saint Maria Josefa Sancho de Guerra.
Maria Josefa of the Heart of Jesus
Memorial
20 March
Profile
Nun, joining the Institute of the Servants of Mary at age 18, taking name Maria Josefa of the Heart of Mary. Helped found the Institute of the Servants of Jesus in Bilbao, Spain in 1871; the Institute sisters care for the children, the sick, the elderly and the abandoned in hospital and in their homes. By her death, the Insitute had 43 houses and 1,000 sisters; they continue their good work today with 100 houses in 16 countries.
Born
7 September 1842 in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain
Died
20 March 1912 in Bilbao, Vizcaya, Spain of natural causes
Venerated
7 September 1989 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
27 September 1992 by Pope John Paul II
Canonized
1 October 2000 by Pope John Paul II
catholicsaints.info/saint-maria-jos…
Other Saints of the Day:
Anastasius XVI
Anatolius of Rome
Archippus of Colossi
Benignus of Flay
Clement of Ireland
Cuthbert of Lindisfarne
Cyriaca of Rome
Cyril of Syria
Eugene of Syria
Francis Palau y Quer
Françoise Tréhet
Guillermo de Peñacorada
Herbert of Derwenwater
Hippolytus Galantini
Jeanne Veron
John Baptist Spagnuolo
John of Parma
John Sergius
Jósef Bilczewski
Joseph of Rome
