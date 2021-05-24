Victim of Covid Dogmas: Famous Father Altman Kicked Out

Father James Altman has been asked by La Crosse Bishop William Callahan on Friday to resign as Pastor of Saint James the Less, Caledonia, Altman announced during his Pentecost homily.
“In response, my canon lawyer asked for clarification as to the justification and a chance to review what is on my file,” he explained. In the Council Church of Love, every priest is well advised to always approach his "fatherly" bishop accompanied by a lawyer.
Altman became famous last year for a video titled “You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat” in which he criticised the abortion advocate Joe Biden.
His recent homily criticised bishops for having withheld the sacraments from the faithful during the past 15 months. He also expressed doubts about Covid vaccines, and has adapted the extremist Covid measures set forth by his diocese to the pastoral reality.
Tyler Bishop Strickland, who already supported Altman during the US election, commented on Twitter.com that the priest is in trouble “for speaking the truth.” He added that “I continue to support him for speaking the truth in Jesus Christ”.
Below is a video with Altman's amazing story of being called to the priesthood.
Picture: James Altman
