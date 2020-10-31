All Saints Day | Cardinal-Designate Wilton Gregory reflects on St. Dominic de Guzmán As we approach All Saints Day, we reflect on the universal call to holiness for all the baptized and the examples … More

twitter.com/washarchdiocese #AllSaintsDay #Catholic #CardinalGregory All Saints Day | Cardinal-Designate Wilton Gregory reflects on St. Dominic de Guzmán As we approach All Saints Day, we reflect on the universal call to holiness for all the baptized and the examples set for us by Saints throughout the ages. Cardinal-Designate Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, reflects on his Confirmation saint, St. Dominic de Guzmán, and how our Confirmation saints motivate us to be faithful in the journey toward sanctity, help others, and give glory to God. Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/…annel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/adw.org?_fb_noscript=1 instagram.com/accounts/login/ Visit us at: adw.org