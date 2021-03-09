Professor of International Relations at the CUA Discusses Pope Francis's Trip to Iraq Upon the Pope's return to Rome from Baghdad, he says human fraternity is the way to move forward, and calls upon … More





Upon the Pope's return to Rome from Baghdad, he says human fraternity is the way to move forward, and calls upon countries to be more generous in welcoming migrants. Speaking to journalists during an in-flight press conference, the Holy Father said the Iraqi Christians face many challenges and they have a human right to search for a better life, and that too often migration is portrayed as invasion. He also said, his decision to visit Iraq during the pandemic followed much prayer and reflection, and he urges priests to be close to their flock during this difficult time. Dr. Maryann Cusimano Love, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Catholic University of America, joins to share what she thought of the Holy Father's trip to Iraq and what stood out to her the most. With there being criticism of Pope Francis taking the trip during the coronavirus pandemic, Cusimano Love discusses what she thought of the timing and whether she believes he should have waited. She explains whether the Holy Father's trip to Iraq could have any lasting impact on the country, particularly for the religious minorities there. With the visit receiving a lot of attention in the media, she tells us what she thinks of the coverage as a whole. Pope Francis has already said he will visit Hungary in September, the professor of International Relations gives her insight on how important these types of papal trips are and what they mean for the faithful, especially during these times.