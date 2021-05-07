Clicks699
Our Lady of Cabeza. CanalRomero. According to the legend, when Saint Euphrasius came to Spain in the first century, he brought with him an image of the Virgin Mary to which he showed devotion.Our_L…More
Our Lady of Cabeza.
CanalRomero. According to the legend, when Saint Euphrasius came to Spain in the first century, he brought with him an image of the Virgin Mary to which he showed devotion.Our_Lady_of_Cabeza According to the legend, this image was given to Euphrasius by Saint Peter, and is said to have been the portrait that Saint Luke painted of the Virgin Mary(The original polychrome image itself, based on its artistic style, may have actually dated from the fifth century.
In the 8th century, when Andujar was occupied by Moorish forces, the image was hidden atop one of the highest and inaccessible hills of the Sierra Morena, the Cerro del Cabezo. In the thirteenth century, a shepherd named Juan Alonso de Rivas, from Colomera, was watching over the livestock belonging to a neighbor from Arjona. Rivas was an elderly Christian, suffering from anchylosis and paralysis in his left arm.
One night, Rivas began to see strange lights at the top of the Cerro del Cabezo. He also heard the incessant sounds of a bell. He climbed the hill and there, between two enormous blocks of granite, found a small image of the Virgin Mary. Rivas knelt before the image, which spoke to him, asking him to build a church at this spot. Rivas found that his left arm had been cured, and he went down to the city of Andújar to describe what had happened to him.Miguel Cervantes describes the shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Cabeza in his Los Trabajos de Persiles y Sigismunda. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Cabeza
The Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza is celebrated at Andújar on the last Sunday of the month of April.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Cabeza
CanalRomero. According to the legend, when Saint Euphrasius came to Spain in the first century, he brought with him an image of the Virgin Mary to which he showed devotion.Our_Lady_of_Cabeza According to the legend, this image was given to Euphrasius by Saint Peter, and is said to have been the portrait that Saint Luke painted of the Virgin Mary(The original polychrome image itself, based on its artistic style, may have actually dated from the fifth century.
In the 8th century, when Andujar was occupied by Moorish forces, the image was hidden atop one of the highest and inaccessible hills of the Sierra Morena, the Cerro del Cabezo. In the thirteenth century, a shepherd named Juan Alonso de Rivas, from Colomera, was watching over the livestock belonging to a neighbor from Arjona. Rivas was an elderly Christian, suffering from anchylosis and paralysis in his left arm.
One night, Rivas began to see strange lights at the top of the Cerro del Cabezo. He also heard the incessant sounds of a bell. He climbed the hill and there, between two enormous blocks of granite, found a small image of the Virgin Mary. Rivas knelt before the image, which spoke to him, asking him to build a church at this spot. Rivas found that his left arm had been cured, and he went down to the city of Andújar to describe what had happened to him.Miguel Cervantes describes the shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Cabeza in his Los Trabajos de Persiles y Sigismunda. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Cabeza
The Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza is celebrated at Andújar on the last Sunday of the month of April.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Cabeza
There is no "mistake": Our Lady of the Cabeza, a wooden statue representing the Virgin Mary, is indeed venerated as a saint, with healing powers, etc. (It’s a testament to the Catholic church’s powers of persuasion that an effigy created on earth can be convincingly ascribed supernatural powers.) She is the patron saint of Andújar, along with Saint Euphrasius, and is often referred to as La Sant…More
There is no "mistake": Our Lady of the Cabeza, a wooden statue representing the Virgin Mary, is indeed venerated as a saint, with healing powers, etc. (It’s a testament to the Catholic church’s powers of persuasion that an effigy created on earth can be convincingly ascribed supernatural powers.) She is the patron saint of Andújar, along with Saint Euphrasius, and is often referred to as La Santísima Virgen de la Cabeza, which means, literally, “the most saintly virgin of the Cabeza.” There are many references to the title, one of them here: cofrades.sevilla.abc.es/…/historia-de-la-…
Pope Pius’s act of declaring her the patroness of Andújar in March 1909 took place as part of a canonical coronation, in which the pope designates a crown, tiara or halo to, in this case, a Marian image that is being venerated in a particular diocese. “Canonical” or “to canonize” does not have to refer to the actual sainthood of a human soul. It can mean an act that glorifies,“treats as sacrosanct or holy,” or “approves authoritatively, especially ecclesiastically.”
www.dictionary.com/browse/canonization
It can also mean “to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred.”
www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/canonize
Pope Pius’s act of declaring her the patroness of Andújar in March 1909 took place as part of a canonical coronation, in which the pope designates a crown, tiara or halo to, in this case, a Marian image that is being venerated in a particular diocese. “Canonical” or “to canonize” does not have to refer to the actual sainthood of a human soul. It can mean an act that glorifies,“treats as sacrosanct or holy,” or “approves authoritatively, especially ecclesiastically.”
www.dictionary.com/browse/canonization
It can also mean “to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred.”
www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/canonize