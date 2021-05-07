Our Lady of Cabeza.

There is no "mistake": Our Lady of the Cabeza, a wooden statue representing the Virgin Mary, is indeed venerated as a saint, with healing powers, etc. (It’s a testament to the Catholic church’s powers of persuasion that an effigy created on earth can be convincingly ascribed supernatural powers.) She is the patron saint of Andújar, along with Saint Euphrasius, and is often referred to as La Sant… More

La Santísima Virgen de la Cabeza, which means, literally, “the most saintly virgin of the Cabeza.” There are many references to the title, one of them here:

Pope Pius’s act of declaring her the patroness of Andújar in March 1909 took place as part of a canonical coronation, in which the pope designates a crown, tiara or halo to, in this case, a Marian image that is being venerated in a particular diocese. “Canonical” or “to canonize” does not have to refer to the actual sainthood of a human soul. It can mean an act that glorifies,“treats as sacrosanct or holy,” or “approves authoritatively, especially ecclesiastically.”

There is no "mistake": Our Lady of the Cabeza, a wooden statue representing the Virgin Mary, is indeed venerated as a saint, with healing powers, etc. (It's a testament to the Catholic church's powers of persuasion that an effigy created on earth can be convincingly ascribed supernatural powers.) She is the patron saint of Andújar, along with Saint Euphrasius, and is often referred to as La Santísima Virgen de la Cabeza, which means, literally, "the most saintly virgin of the Cabeza." There are many references to the title, one of them here: cofrades.sevilla.abc.es/…/historia-de-la-… Pope Pius's act of declaring her the patroness of Andújar in March 1909 took place as part of a canonical coronation, in which the pope designates a crown, tiara or halo to, in this case, a Marian image that is being venerated in a particular diocese. "Canonical" or "to canonize" does not have to refer to the actual sainthood of a human soul. It can mean an act that glorifies,"treats as sacrosanct or holy," or "approves authoritatively, especially ecclesiastically." It can also mean "to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred."