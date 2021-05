Our Lady of Cabeza.CanalRomero. According to the legend, when Saint Euphrasius came to Spain in the first century, he brought with him an image of the Virgin Mary to which he showed devotion. Our_Lady_of_Cabeza According to the legend, this image was given to Euphrasius by Saint Peter , and is said to have been the portrait that Saint Luke painted of the Virgin Mary(The original polychrome image itself, based on its artistic style, may have actually dated from the fifth century.In the 8th century, when Andujar was occupied by Moorish forces, the image was hidden atop one of the highest and inaccessible hills of the Sierra Morena , the Cerro del Cabezo. In the thirteenth century, a shepherd named Juan Alonso de Rivas, from Colomera , was watching over the livestock belonging to a neighbor from Arjona . Rivas was an elderly Christian, suffering from anchylosis and paralysis in his left arm.One night, Rivas began to see strange lights at the top of the Cerro del Cabezo. He also heard the incessant sounds of a bell. He climbed the hill and there, between two enormous blocks of granite, found a small image of the Virgin Mary. Rivas knelt before the image, which spoke to him, asking him to build a church at this spot. Rivas found that his left arm had been cured, and he went down to the city of Andújar to describe what had happened to him. Miguel Cervantes describes the shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Cabeza in his Los Trabajos de Persiles y Sigismunda The Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza is celebrated at Andújar on the last Sunday of the month of April. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Cabeza